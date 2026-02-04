Bail procedural, not clean chit for Majithia, says Aman Arora

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora, reacting to the bail granted by the Supreme Court to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, said that the bail should not be misrepresented as exoneration. He said the people of Punjab must understand that this relief is purely procedural and does not weaken the serious allegations against Majithia in any manner. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora

In a statement, Arora said that the bail has been granted on technical grounds related to the period of custody and completion of procedural formalities, not on the merits of the case. “Majithia has not been given a clean chit. The allegations of massive corruption remain intact and will now be tested thoroughly in court,” he said.

Taking a dig, the AAP leader said that those celebrating the bail are deliberately misleading the public to hide their own past sins. “The Akali-BJP ecosystem wants to create a false narrative, but facts cannot be buried under political noise. The people of Punjab have already seen how drugs and corruption flourished under their rule,” he added.

The AAP minister claimed that the vigilance bureau has completed a comprehensive investigation, uncovering alleged assets worth hundreds of crores that are disproportionate to Majithia’s known sources of income. “A detailed chargesheet running into tens of thousands of pages, backed by solid documentary evidence, has already been filed. This is not a weak or half-baked case,” he asserted.

Arora further underlined that the judicial process is being protected from political manipulation and media sensationalism. “The trial court has already put clear restrictions on media reporting of the proceedings to ensure a fair trial,” he said.