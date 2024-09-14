Menu Explore
Bajwa cautions CM not to use Punjab funds for Haryana poll campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 14, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the AAP-led government in Punjab had misused taxpayers’ money on the party’s senior leadership for election campaigns in many states earlier.

Considering the deteriorated financial condition of Punjab, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday cautioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann that he should refrain from squandering the state’s exchequer on the Aam Aadmi Party’s expansion and campaigns in the election-bound state of Haryana.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that due to the insincerity, mismanagement, and laxity of the Punjab government, the fiscal health of the state has been in shambles for the past two and a half years. (HT File)
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that due to the insincerity, mismanagement, and laxity of the Punjab government, the fiscal health of the state has been in shambles for the past two and a half years. (HT File)

Bajwa alleged that the AAP-led government in Punjab had misused taxpayers’ money in crores of rupees on the party’s senior leadership for election campaigns in states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and a few other states”, Bajwa added.

As the AAP has decided to contest all 90 seats in Haryana in the upcoming assembly polls, the possibility of the party misusing the state’s exchequer cannot be ruled out, Bajwa said.

“Due to the insincerity, mismanagement, and laxity of the Punjab government, the fiscal health of the state has been in shambles for the past two and a half years. The government has already exhausted its limit to take loans and is left with no funds to pay the salaries and pensions of state employees. The state is seeking additional borrowing limit for the rest of the financial year,” Bajwa said.

Follow Us On