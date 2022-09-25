Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bajwa deplores AAP MLAs’s behaviour

Bajwa deplores AAP MLAs’s behaviour

Published on Sep 25, 2022 09:51 PM IST

Bajwa alleged that an AAP MLA had threatened Tarn Taran SSP Ranjit Singh Sohal of strict action if he failed to cancel case registered against his close associate Harpreet, others

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday deplored the Bhagwant Mann government as legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to allegedly intimidate Punjab officials.

Bajwa alleged that AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Kashmir Singh Sohal had threatened Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Sohal of strict action if he failed to cancel a case registered against his close associate Harpreet Singh and 13 others for illegally chopping off eucalyptus trees without procuring mandatory permission from the state forest department.

“It is really a worrying trend how AAP MLAs everyday are courting one or the other controversy, threaten senior Punjab officials with impunity and chief minister Bhagwant Mann does not speak even a single word on it to control his intemperate legislators,” he said in a statement, recalling other instances involving the ruling party legislators.

