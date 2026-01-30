Ban on tree felling: HC modifies order for Abohar-Fazilka NHAI project

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday modified its January 23 order for National Highways Authority of India’s Abohar -Fazilka highway and reduced compensatory afforestation in lieu of the project from 10 times to five times. NHAI had also told the court that 14,000 trees were affected due to the project as many as 63,000 trees have been planted as per the policy on a 63 hectare of land.

On January 23, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry had allowed an application of NHAI on felling of trees for the project. However, it had imposed a condition of 10 times afforestation. As many as 14,000 trees have been affected due to this project being cited as a project of national importance by the NHAI as it would serve an area of around 100 km along the international border with Pakistan. The court had then acted on an application by NHAI, seeking permission to cut trees for the project, which was banned by the high court on December 24.

In the fresh application by NHAI, it had argued that the agency secured all the requisite permissions in 2024 and was complying with the condition of planting five times the trees to be fell for the project as mandated by the state government. The money has also been released and plantation done by the state forest department starting from 2024, the NHAI had told the court adding that if 10 times afforestation is to be done, more land would have to be acquired by the state.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner had pointed out that while 14,000 trees have been affected. Only 63,000 trees have been planted by the NHAI. They had also argued that no record had been produced with regard to the plantation.

The court while taking note of submissions of the NHAI modified the order and directed Punjab and NHAI that afforestation of five times the trees fell be ensured in the coming Monsoon season.

It was on December 24 that the high court had stayed cutting of trees across Punjab while acting on a PIL highlighting poor forest area cover of the state. The order was passed on a petition from Shubham Singh seeking the quashing of a recent decision of the Mohali administration in which 251 trees were to be cut for building three roundabouts near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sector 78/79, and near CP-67 mall by Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA). The PIL had pointed out that the large-scale deforestation being carried out by the authorities is having a grave and irreversible impact on Punjab’s fragile ecology, biodiversity, and climate resilience. Since then, permissions to cut trees are being given on a case to case basis and government has been allowed to cut only unhealthy and decayed trees.