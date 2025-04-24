Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bandh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala to protest Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Protesters took out march through markets, raising slogans against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border violence

Commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts on Thursday to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists, on Tuesday.

The Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar district wears a deserted look on Thursday after India shut the Wagah border with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
The Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar district wears a deserted look on Thursday after India shut the Wagah border with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Responding to a call given by Hindu organisations, most shopkeepers and traders observed a bandh in Hoshiarpur district.

Led by Mohan Lal ‘Lucky’ Thakur, state secretary of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, members of Hindu outfits took out a march in Hoshiarpur, which passed through different markets of the city.

The protesters raised slogans against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border violence, appealing to shopkeepers to close their establishments in a show of solidarity.

They also called for a strong response from the Centre against the killings in Pahalgam.

Later, members of some Sikh organisations also joined the protest.

In view of the bandh call, a holiday had been announced in all educational institutions of the district.

The bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bandh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala to protest Pahalgam terror attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On