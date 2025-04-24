Bandh in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala to protest Pahalgam terror attack

Commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts on Thursday to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists, on Tuesday. The Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar district wears a deserted look on Thursday after India shut the Wagah border with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Responding to a call given by Hindu organisations, most shopkeepers and traders observed a bandh in Hoshiarpur district.

Led by Mohan Lal ‘Lucky’ Thakur, state secretary of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, members of Hindu outfits took out a march in Hoshiarpur, which passed through different markets of the city.

The protesters raised slogans against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border violence, appealing to shopkeepers to close their establishments in a show of solidarity.

They also called for a strong response from the Centre against the killings in Pahalgam.

Later, members of some Sikh organisations also joined the protest.

In view of the bandh call, a holiday had been announced in all educational institutions of the district.

The bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported.