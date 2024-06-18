Bandipora encounter: Slain terrorist was active in Kashmir since 2018

The terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday has been identified as Umar Lone, a category A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was active since 2018. A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Aragam forest area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the army’s 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Manasbal, commandant Brigadier Vipul Tyagi said on Tuesday that security forces had been monitoring the area after intelligence inputs suggested movement of terrorists in the Aragam area of the north Kashmir district.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the army, J&K Police and CRPF on the night of June 16. A team of the forces observed suspicious movement and after confirmation of the presence of terrorists, the ambush brought down effective fire and in the ensuing firefight a hardcore terrorist was neutralised,” he said.

Brigadier Tyagi said the slain ultra is a resident of Wussankhui area in Baramulla district.

Lone was a category A terrorist who was active since April 2018 and was associated with LeT/The Resistance Front. TRF is an off-shoot of the LeT.

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are categorised as A, B or C depending on their involvement in militancy activities.

Lone was involved in numerous terrorist-related activities such as recruitment, illegal killings and the expansion of over ground worker (OGW) network, the army officer said.

“His elimination is a significant achievement for the security forces. Over the last few weeks, the Indian Army along with other police and paramilitary forces has maintained a high-operational momentum that has eroded the terror ecosystem in a systematic manner,” he added.