 Bansal raises concerns over Smart City projects in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bansal raises concerns over Smart City projects in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Bansal acknowledged that while Chandigarh was initially envisioned as a smart city, significant deterioration has been seen in the BJP’s tenure. Bansal alleged that despite substantial investments, including the installation of approximately 1,000 cameras over the past five years at a cost of around ₹10 crore, there was a “lack of tangible outcomes”

Former MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal has voiced apprehensions regarding the Chandigarh Smart City projects initiated under Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) administration. In a statement, Bansal highlighted discrepancies between the promises made and the ground reality of the city’s development.

Bansal accused the BJP of engaging in “electoral posturing”. (HT)
Bansal accused the BJP of engaging in “electoral posturing”. (HT)

Bansal acknowledged that while Chandigarh was initially envisioned as a smart city, significant deterioration has been seen in the BJP’s tenure. Bansal alleged that despite substantial investments, including the installation of approximately 1,000 cameras over the past five years at a cost of around 10 crore, there was a “lack of tangible outcomes”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The former MP emphasised that the intended objectives of the Smart City initiative, such as enhancing transportation efficiency, maintaining cleanliness and implementing sustainable energy solutions, have not been realised in the city beautiful. He pointed out that there has been no reduction in crime rates or road accidents.

Bansal accused the BJP of engaging in “electoral posturing”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bansal raises concerns over Smart City projects in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On