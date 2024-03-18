Bansal raises concerns over Smart City projects in Chandigarh

Former MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal has voiced apprehensions regarding the Chandigarh Smart City projects initiated under Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) administration. In a statement, Bansal highlighted discrepancies between the promises made and the ground reality of the city’s development. Bansal accused the BJP of engaging in “electoral posturing”. (HT)

Bansal acknowledged that while Chandigarh was initially envisioned as a smart city, significant deterioration has been seen in the BJP’s tenure. Bansal alleged that despite substantial investments, including the installation of approximately 1,000 cameras over the past five years at a cost of around ₹10 crore, there was a “lack of tangible outcomes”.

The former MP emphasised that the intended objectives of the Smart City initiative, such as enhancing transportation efficiency, maintaining cleanliness and implementing sustainable energy solutions, have not been realised in the city beautiful. He pointed out that there has been no reduction in crime rates or road accidents.

