Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as Punjab governor

Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as the governor of Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan here, it said.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the stage.

Purohit took the oath in English.

Earlier, the governor-designate arrived at the special pandal of Punjab Raj Bhawan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On his arrival at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Purohit was given guard of honour by the contingent of Punjab Armed Police.

He was received by Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal.

Dharam Pal, adviser to the administrator, along with senior officers of Chandigarh administration were also present on the occasion.