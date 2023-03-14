Banyan tree axed in Phase 10: Mohali MC turns to NGT for punitive action

A couple of days after a banyan tree, believed to be over 100 years old, was found axed at Silvi Park in Phase 10, the municipal corporation (MC) has referred the case to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for taking punitive action against the house owner accused of cutting the tree and set an example to deter similar offences in future. Daily walkers at Silvi Park, Phase 10, Mohali, had found the banyan tree axed on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, MC horticulture wing sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dharminder Kumar said a report in this regard has been submitted to the authorities, adding, “Word was spread that the axed banyan tree was long dead, and it was due to the fear that the tree could fall any moment that it was cut. However, no permission was sought from the civic body.”

“Further, a visit at the spot showed that it was a green and healthy tree. The reason for cutting the tree is not known yet,” the SDO said.

He added that NGT’s intervention was sought to set an example. “If the culprit is let off easily, it will encourage others to commit a similar offence,” Kumar said.

MC executive engineer Sunil Kumar, meanwhile, said, “We have also marked a complaint to the police to take appropriate legal action against the culprit. As per the norm, a formal procedure is followed for axing of a tree.”

“An application in this regard is written to the civic authorities and that too only in case of a dead tree. The team of the department concerned visits the spot and inspects the site after which permission for axing is granted. But in the present case no procedure was followed,” he added.

Daily walkers at Silvi Park had found the banyan tree axed on Friday.

The incident had sparked outrage among walkers and city-based environmentalists, who demanded penalties and registration of FIR against the culprits.

Environmentalist Harshdeep Singh Sra said the full-grown banyan tree was cut illegally by an owner of a nearby house on Friday, adding, “We found the tree axed in the morning. Sadly, a full-grown tree that was home to many birds and provided shade in scorching heat has been cut.”