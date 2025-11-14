Bar bodies suspend work to protest against ‘framing of Muktsar lawyer in wrong case’

BATHINDA: Lawyers in various districts of Punjab suspended work in courts on Thursday in solidarity with a Muktsar-based lawyer, Harmandeep Singh Sandhu, who has reportedly sustained multiple injuries in a clash on October 29. Lawyers in various districts of Punjab suspended work in courts on Thursday in solidarity with a Muktsar-based lawyer, Harmandeep Singh Sandhu, who has reportedly sustained multiple injuries in a clash on October 29.

President of the Muktsar Bar Association Dhalwant Singh Uppal said that Sandhu was framed due to political interference.

“Bar associations across the state have proceeded on a two-day work suspension from today. Muktsar district police worked under political pressure and invoked wrong sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to harass Sandhu,” said Uppal.

Lawyers said Sandhu suffered injuries when he was attacked by another group at their native village Jawahrewala in Muktsar district.

Muktsar DBA stated that following a delayed recording of a police statement, the authorities did not lodge a first information report (FIR) or register the matter in the daily crime diary.

“Acting on a complaint by the opponent party, Sandhu was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder), which was later dropped by the police. But the police invoked 118(2), which deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous means, on the statement of one Gurjeet Singh that was furnished on November 1. Sandhu will face legal action for his role in the clash, but we are protesting against the BNS section wrongfully invoked against him,” added Uppal.

Rubbishing the charges of working under political pressure, Muktar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said a special investigation team (SIT) under an SP-rank officer is working on the matter.