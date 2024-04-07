 Bar licence of Panchkula cafe cancelled over excise violations - Hindustan Times
Bar licence of Panchkula cafe cancelled over excise violations

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 07, 2024 05:09 AM IST

RK Chaudhary, DETC (Excise), Panchkula, said as the firm was a habitual violator of excise laws, the department took strict action and cancelled the bar licence of Coco Cafe

Taking note of excise policy violations, the Panchkula excise and taxation department has cancelled the bar licence of Sector-11 based Coco Cafe, run by Crossword Hospitality.

Special checking team of excise, Panchkula, along with police, inspected the cafe premises on March 9 and detected violation of excise laws.
Special checking team of excise, Panchkula, along with police, inspected the cafe premises on March 9 and detected violation of excise laws. (Stock photo)

RK Chaudhary, DETC (Excise), Panchkula, said as the firm was a habitual violator of excise laws, the department took strict action and cancelled the bar licence of Coco Cafe.

He said the action came after the special checking team of excise, Panchkula, along with police, inspected the cafe premises on March 9 and detected violation of excise laws.

He said during the inspection, the team also recovered 26 bottles of IMFL, 102 bottles of beer and nine open liquor bottles that were stocked without valid permits/passes.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the licensee. In the past also, Crossword Hospitality had violated the excise laws and penal actions were taken against them as per Haryana excise laws, he added.

Chaudhary said more bar licensees were are under the radar of the excise department. The department will regularly check the premises of bar licensees and in case of any excise violations, strict action will be taken against them, he added.

