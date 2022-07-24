Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply
The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee.
Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.
“The power department has issued two challans in April to them and as per my knowledge, a huge amount of penalty has been paid for the said default. Not only this but I have also learnt that they have applied for several fresh power connections, but there are no new lights being installed. On the other hand, most of the lights already installed, remain non-functional,” Varun told the reporters.
The MLA also sought a response on any action or inquiry initiated against the official concerned.
“There should be clarity on whether the penalty was paid from the MC budget or from the pocket of the secretary or the chairperson. The bungling of funds can’t be ruled out in the matter. I will meet the urban local bodies minister, Dr Kamal Gupta, to apprise him about the issue and if required, it will be raised in the assembly session next month,” he said.
Secretary Jitender Sharma and chairperson Richa Pahwa didn’t respond to calls and messages on the allegations.
District municipal commissioner Virender Lather said, “I’m not aware of the issue. I’ll ask for details on Monday and action will be taken accordingly.”
-
Drug diversion in Himachal’s pharma hub: Anti-narcotics agencies step up vigil
After recent cases of pharmaceutical units diversifying into the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia's largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, anti-narcotics agencies have stepped up vigil in North India. Police have come across cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills.
-
Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
-
Chandigarh | Man trying to book hotel room online falls prey to fraudsters
Two persons were arrested for duping a person on pretext of booking a room in Hotel Shivalik View. The accused have been identified as Ravi, 24, and Lokesh, 23, both hailing from Rajasthan. Complainant Jaswinder Singh Bedi said he had looked up on Google for the contact number of hotel Shivalik View. He found a mobile number and rang on it. When he did so, Rs 28,400 was deducted from his IDFC Credit Card.
-
Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation to prepare for the monsoon came under question. The MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
-
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics