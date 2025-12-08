Barnala man hacked to death by neighbours

A 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbours over an old rivalry in Barnala’s Ghunas village on Saturday evening. Barnala police have launched a manhunt for the five accused after booking them for murder. (HT)

Police have launched a manhunt for the five accused after booking them for murder.

Tapa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said the victim, Tarsem Singh, was out with friends on Saturday evening to purchase winter clothes and stopped at a liquor shop.

At the shop, they encountered their neighbours, with whom they had an existing dispute, and a verbal clash erupted.

Following the confrontation, the five accused — Jonny Singh, Amritpal Singh, Sikandar Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh — went to Tarsem’s house. There they brutally attacked Tarsem and his friend Hardeep with sharp weapons.

The DSP added that Tarsem succumbed to his injuries while Hardeep, a resident of Mehta village, Barnala, suffered injuries on the wrist and hand, for which he received treatment at the local civil hospital.

Based on the statement provided by the deceased’s brother Resham Singh, police lodged an FIR under Sections 103 (1), 191(3), 190 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators shared that the accused were habitually involved in fights in their locality, and the deceased and his family had often opposed this behaviour, leading to resentment from the accused.

DSP Gurpreet Singh said efforts were underway to arrest the accused.