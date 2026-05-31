Barnala: Woman run over by SUV amid brawl over poll victory firecrackers

A woman was seriously injured after being allegedly run over by an SUV during an altercation over bursting of firecrackers during civic poll victory celebrations in Tapa on Friday. The broad daylight attack was captured by CCTV cameras. (HT)

The broad daylight attack led to a murder bid case against three, including the son of the winning Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, Gurmeet Singh.

Police said the incident took place shortly after the declaration of local body election results for Ward Number 8.

According to police, a group of men allegedly arrived outside the residence of independent candidate Nazim Hussain, who had lost the election from the ward, and began celebrating by bursting firecrackers and blowing the vehicle’s hooter.

In his complaint, Hussain alleged that Karanveer Singh, son of winning SAD candidate Gurmeet Singh, arrived in a white Scorpio, along with Bittu and Jaspreet Singh around 12.30 pm. When his family members objected to the celebrations outside their house, an argument ensued.

Hussain alleged that Bittu got out of the vehicle and entered into a scuffle with him. When his nephew Hasan intervened, the confrontation intensified. Hussain alleged that Jaspreet took out an iron rod from the Mahindra Scorpio and tried to attack him. When a neighbour rushed to intervene, he was attacked instead. Karanveer allegedly joined the assault after stepping out of the vehicle.

According to the FIR, as local residents gathered at the spot, the accused attempted to leave. Hussain alleged that when he and his wife, Nazia Begum, tried to stop them, Jaspreet deliberately drove the Scorpio over Nazia, causing serious injuries. The vehicle also struck the wall of a nearby house before the accused fled.

Tapa deputy superintendent of police Jaskaran Singh said three people from both sides, including Jaspreet, Bittu and Nazia sustained injuries in the clash. Nazia was admitted to AIIMS Bathinda for treatment.

The three accused were booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(2)-351(3) (both criminal intimidation), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Tapa Mandi police station on Friday.