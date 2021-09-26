Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda ASI suspended for assaulting colleague
The incident took place when the cop was on duty at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda where an examination for state police constables’ recruitment was held on Saturday
Bathinda ASI suspended for assaulting colleague

Bathinda Senior superintendent of police Ajay Maluja said the accused cop, who is posted at Vardhman police post in the city, was found in an inebriated condition
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bathinda police, Gobind Singh, was suspended for allegedly manhandling a colleague and snatching his service revolver on Saturday.

Gobind was accused of misbehaving with Vishnu Das, an ASI at Sangat police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Maluja said the accused cop, who is posted at Vardhman police post in the city, was found in an inebriated condition.

The incident took place when Vishnu was on duty at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University where an examination for state police constables’ recruitment was held on Saturday.

“Under influence of an intoxicant, Gobind reached the examination centre in the morning and started misbehaving with Vishnu. On being objected, Gobind tore Vishnu’s uniform and forcibly took his official weapon. The erring cop was overpowered by the staff on duty,” said the SSP.

Maluja said Gobind was immediately pulled out from the field duty and departmental action has been initiated against him.

Story Saved
