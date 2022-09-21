Bathinda bizman gets ‘extortion’ calls from Bishnoi gang

An entrepreneur from Bathinda’s Raman Mandi, Ankit Goyal, has alleged that unidentified accomplices of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire at his residence on Sunday midnight.

In his complaint to the police, Goyal claimed that he was getting calls on WhatsApp from criminals to pay ₹one crore. As he started avoiding taking extortion calls, unknown persons fired several rounds outside his residence by persons claiming to be members of the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang.

Station house officer of Raman Mandi Harjot Singh said no one sustained injuries and the matter is being investigated.

As per the first information report (FIR), Goyal lodged a police complaint 40 hours after the firing incident.

The case was registered under Sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against unknown persons.