Bathinda man, father beaten to death over dog ownership

A man and his father were beaten to death over an ongoing dispute over the ownership of a dog at Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda late on Monday night. The victims have been identified as Mandar Singh, 60, and his son Amrik Singh, 35. Policemen at the crime spot Jiwan Singh Wala village of Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar / HT)

They were killed near their house by a group of people from the village, which is located on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road.

Mandar’s wife Darshan Kaur was also attacked, but she survived and was rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ishan Singla said four accused, Ekamjot Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Jasdeep Singh, were arrested on the complaint of Darshan. “The accused attacked the victims with lathis, baseball bats, etc, and both succumbed to head injuries,” he said.

In her complaint, Darshan mentioned that Amrik had bought a dog about four days ago but another family in the village objected, claiming that it had already paid for the dog.

A group of people reached the victim’s residence, located near the fields, on Monday night and asked Amirk to step out of the house. They dragged Amrik several metres away from the house and attacked him. “On hearing Amrik’s cries, his father rushed to save him but he too was attacked. The assailants also hit Darshan when she tried to intervene, leaving her injured,” added the DSP.

Amrik and his father were rushed to the civil hospital where Amrik was declared dead. Mandar had serious head injuries. Finding Mandar critical, doctors referred him to a higher medical institute but he succumbed while being taken to Ludhiana.