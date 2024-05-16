Bathinda sizzles at 44°C, no respite in sight: IMD

With no relief in sight, Bathinda was the hottest at 44° Celsius in the state on Thursday. The heatwave conditions prevailed over the state with maximum temperatures reaching above normal by 3.8° Celsius over the past 24 hours. Commuters make their way amid scorching heat in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Punjab also saw an unusual rise in minimum temperatures by 3.1° Celsius, thereby leading to warmer nights. There is no relief in sight from the scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the heatwave forecast for Punjab from May 18 to 20. Besides, it has also issued an orange alert (be prepared) for the state between May 18 and 20.

AK Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said there was no relief in sight from the heatwave conditions for the next week, and maximum temperature would rise further. “The southwest region of Punjab will be worst hit where maximum temperature may touch 46° Celsius in the coming days,” he said.

The director further said that the orange alert for Punjab would be extended soon. When asked about the maximum temperatures across the state ahead, Singh said, “It will remain between 42° and 45° Celsius while in some districts, especially Bathinda, it will go past 45° Celsius.”

The IMD has urged the people to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure. It advised people to stay indoors from 11 am to 4 pm. “Pay special attention to the elderly, children and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Postpone outdoor activities and exercise during peak heat hours,” the IMD stated in its public advisory on Thursday.

Power consumption rises further

In the backdrop of soaring temperatures (over 42° Celsius) in the state, Punjab’s power consumption further shot up by nearly 22 per cent over the past 48 hours when compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Along with power consumption, peak power demand has also increased over the past few days. The daily peak power demand over the past 24 hours has crossed the 11,000 MW mark. The PSPCL data shows that the highest peak demand so far in the state was recorded on May 15 when it was 11,865 MW.

At 46.2° Celsius, Sirsa hottest in Haryana

Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, recording a maximum temperature at blistering 46.2 degrees Celsius as heat wave swept the state on Thursday.

In Haryana, Hisar sizzled at a high 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mahendragarh and Rohtak also reeled under sweltering heat as the mercury settled at a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to a report by the meteorological centre here.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and Ambala recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, the report said.