Bathinda: Theft accused taken to hospital flees custody in car

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Sep 27, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Police sources said the accused, Rajdeep Singh of Jaisingh Wala in Bathinda, was arrested on Monday when he allegedly tried to snatch ₹4,000 from the manager of a petrol pump at gunpoint in Pukka Kalan village

An accused in a theft case left the Bathinda police red-faced after he fled from the custody in a private vehicle used to bring him to the district hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused was brought to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in a private vehicle before being produced in the court.
Police sources said the accused, Rajdeep Singh of Jaisingh Wala in Bathinda, was arrested on Monday when he allegedly tried to snatch 4,000 from the manager of a petrol pump at gunpoint in Pukka Kalan village. A first information report (FIR) was registered at Sangat police station.

Rajdeep was brought to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in a private vehicle before being produced in the court.

“The accused was accompanied by a team of cops when the incident took place. After the medical examination, Rajdeep was made to sit in the car that was brought by a staffer from Sangat police station. Rajdeep took advantage of the ignition key in his easy access and started the car. He managed to run away before the police personnel could respond,” said a police official.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Heena Gupta said they are yet to track the accused and the car. “Special teams have been dispatched to nab the culprit,” said the DSP.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
