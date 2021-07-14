Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic
Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic
Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic
chandigarh news

Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic

The legal aid clinic will ensure the police authorities do not abuse powers while producing an accused before a magistrate
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:10 AM IST

BATHINDA

Bathinda will soon have Punjab’s first 24-hour free legal aid clinic to ensure the police authorities do not abuse powers while producing an accused before a magistrate.

At a quarterly meeting with the district administration on Tuesday, district and sessions judge Kamaljit Lamba asked officials to provide space to run a round-the-clock legal aid facility.

Lamba said when an accused is produced before a court at odd hours, he or she should be represented by a lawyer. If the accused is unable to hire a lawyer, the district legal service authority (DLSA) will provide aid through its proposed 24-hour functional legal aid clinic, he added.

Official sources said space for the new facility may be provided outside the district court complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.