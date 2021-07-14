Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic

BATHINDA

Bathinda will soon have Punjab’s first 24-hour free legal aid clinic to ensure the police authorities do not abuse powers while producing an accused before a magistrate.

At a quarterly meeting with the district administration on Tuesday, district and sessions judge Kamaljit Lamba asked officials to provide space to run a round-the-clock legal aid facility.

Lamba said when an accused is produced before a court at odd hours, he or she should be represented by a lawyer. If the accused is unable to hire a lawyer, the district legal service authority (DLSA) will provide aid through its proposed 24-hour functional legal aid clinic, he added.

Official sources said space for the new facility may be provided outside the district court complex.