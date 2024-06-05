Battle won, but long road ahead for INDIA bloc allies in Chandigarh

With a narrow win for INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the battle for the Lok Sabha polls has been won but the road is far from smooth for the alliance in the constituency. With the changing political scenario, both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight for space and it will be a challenge to strike a balance, say political observers. A political observer said had Chandigarh been a three cornered contest in the Lok Sabha polls with the AAP contesting the election separately, it would have been more difficult for Tewari to register a win in Chandigarh. (HT File)

While the AAP entered the city with a bang in 2014 Lok Sabha polls with Gul Panag who came third eating into a majority of vote shares of both the Congress and the BJP, the party lost its momentum until the municipal corporation (MC) election in 2021 when the city for the first time got a majority from the AAP. In January this year after a bungled mayoral polls, the Supreme Court declared the AAP candidate as the winner.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The next major challenge for the alliance will be the 2026 MC polls when division of seats between the two alliance parties will be closely watched. While the polls are still two years away, both parties will try to establish their dominance among the people. Also, Tewari has got a major chunk of votes from colonies and villages where the presence of the AAP is strong.

A political observer said had Chandigarh been a three cornered contest in the Lok Sabha polls with the AAP contesting the election separately, it would have been more difficult for Tewari to register a win. Even the Congress manifesto this time was based on promises of free electricity and water made, which were made by the AAP in the MC House meeting in March this year.

The AAP has been trying to reach the voters by promising free parking, waste management, water supply and education. The party’s Chandigarh unit co-incharge SS Ahluwalia said the alliance has worked together and shall remain united in the future challenges as well.

Congratulating Tewari, AAP leader Prem Garg described his victory as a turning point for the overall development of Chandigarh and expressed hope that Tewari will fulfil all promises made to the public. He assured that all volunteers and leaders of the AAP, will continue to provide wholehearted support to Tewari, as they were supporting during the election campaign.

Garg also expressed hope that Tiwari will take up several long-pending issues of the city with authorities at different levels and the central government, and get them resolved. Issues like grant of ownership rights to the dwelling units, conversion of leasehold properties to freehold, lifting of ban on share-wise registration of properties, regularisation of Chandigarh Housing Board’s violations, resolving the issue of UT employees housing scheme and allowing industrial sheds to be used for general purposes etc. shall be taken up on priority by the newly-elected MP.