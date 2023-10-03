BDS admissions: BFUHS to hold additional round of counselling to fill 20% vacant seats

Faridkot: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has decided to hold additional round of counselling for admission to BDS course after 20% of seats remained vacant in Punjab dental colleges. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has decided to hold additional round of counselling for admission to BDS course after 20% of seats remained vacant in Punjab dental colleges.

The BFUHS has conducted four rounds of counselling for admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical courses. While all MBBS seats have been filled, of the 1,335 seats in 16 dental colleges, 268 are lying vacant in one government and nine private dental colleges of the state.

The university opened its portal on Monday for registration of fresh applications for admission to dental UG course.

The BFUHS had concluded the counselling process for admissions to the medical and dental courses after conducting a stray vacancy round in September-end.

Not only Punjab, many other states have also failed to fill all BDS seats in private medical colleges.

The medical varsity said that the candidates who are not allotted or holding any seat in any previous rounds have no need to apply afresh, these candidates need to submit willingness only.

“Candidates who have joined or are holding any seat at the time of this round and candidates who were allotted a seat in the third round and stray vacancy round and those who have not joined the allotted colleges are ineligible. All candidates not falling under these categories are eligible,” said the notification, adding that result will be declared on October 8.

The medical varsity warned that “if a candidate is allotted a seat in this round, he or she has to join the allotted seat. If the candidate does not join the allotted seat, he or she shall be debarred from the NEET for a year along with forfeiture of fee.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Parteek Singh Mahal Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police. ...view detail