Be in office by 9.30 am: Chandigarh MC chief cracks whip on latecomers

Following the directions of new municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) joint commissioner on Wednesday ordered MC officers and staff to be in their respective offices by 9.30 AM and mark their attendance on biometrics attendance system without fail. According to the orders, surprise attendance check at all levels may also be undertaken. (HT File Photo)

“It has been observed that despite issuance of instructions from time to time with regard to the need to observe punctuality, most of the officers and staff do not come to office on time. Habitual late attendance is viewed as conduct unbecoming of a government servant and disciplinary action may be taken against such government servants,” the notice read.

It further said, “To ensure punctuality, all officers and office staff shall mark their attendance by 9.30 AM unless he/she has previously obtained special permission for late attendance. This excludes filed staff. Those officers/staff, who are not registered on biometrics attendance system, are directed to register without fail. In case of technical glitch, attendance be marked on register of concerned department. Late coming must always be reported to the immediate officer and it will be responsibility of branch in-charge to ensure punctuality in attendance of all staff. Also, surprise attendance check at all levels may also be undertaken.”