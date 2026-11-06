Beacon of inspiration for youth: Shah unveils 1857 Shaheed Smarak in Ambala

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a memorial in Ambala Cantt built in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the first war of independence in 1857. “The memorial, named “Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheed Smarak”, will become a source of inspiration for the youth in the days to come,” Shah said. Union home minister Amit Shah during the newly inaugurated memorial and museum dedicated to the martyrs of the 1857 revolution, in Ambala on Thursday. (@AmitShah)

Built over eight years on 22 acres at a cost of ₹800 crore along the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway, the Smarak was the brainchild of cabinet minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij. Its foundation stone was laid when Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the Haryana chief minister.

After the inauguration, Shah addressed a public gathering at Gandhi Ground on Jagadhri Road. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar, Vij, BJP state incharge Smriti Irani, BJP state president Archana Gupta, and several cabinet ministers were also present.

While addressing the gathering, Shah praised Vij for his contribution in realising his dream of building such a memorial. “I was not able to tour the whole memorial. But I saw the zeal behind Vij’s eye, when he came to invite me for the event. Let me tell you all, Vij will be remembered in the country as long as this Smarak remains,” he said.

‘Bolte dheere hain, lekin kaam tez karte hain’

Shah praised Saini for his ability to get things done swiftly despite his soft-spoken demeanour, and asserted that the BJP would seek votes in the state in 2029 only after fulfilling all its sankalps and guarantees. “Bolte dheere hain, lekin kaam tez karte hain,” Shah said, describing Saini as a CM who delivers results quickly.

Citing the procurement of all crops at minimum support price (MSP), Shah said that Haryana is becoming the first state in the country to implement the three new criminal laws, the introduction of India’s first hydrogen-powered train and the development of an elevated railway track.

“Recently, during a drug-free India campaign, I have been visiting Punjab quite frequently for a drug-free state. The farmers there stand with placards saying ‘MSP ki guarantee, MSP ki guarantee’. (Congress leader) Rahul (Gandhi) Ji has handed them a ‘jhunjhuna’ (a rattle),” he said.

“I tell everyone, holding up placards won’t achieve anything,” Shah said. “Form a BJP government, form an NDA government, our Haryana is providing MSP on 24 crops,” he said, as he was speaking about forming a government in poll-bound Punjab.

He said that if a BJP-NDA government is formed in Punjab, farmers would no longer have to carry placards demanding an MSP guarantee.

23 galleries chronicling events of 1857 uprising

The Smarak features 23 galleries chronicling the events and sacrifices of the 1857 uprising. The complex uses holography, interactive projections, and historical exhibits to recreate key episodes of the freedom struggle.

It also showcases Haryana’s traditional arts and crafts, including Phulkari and Sarkanda craftsmanship. A 2,500-seat open-air theatre and a light-and-sound show offer visitors an immersive experience of the historic uprising. Shah also praised Haryana’s achievements in sports, saying its athletes consistently made a leading contribution to India’s medal tally.

SIDELIGHTS

1. After concluding his speech, Anil Vij touched the stage floor as a mark of respect for the soil of Ambala Cantt—where India’s first war of independence began—which he described as Jang-e-Azadi.

2. After the ceremony, Nayab Singh Saini and Speaker Harvinder Kalyan inaugurated the light and sound show at the Smarak, which showcased historical events of the 1857 revolt.

3. At the memorial, Amit Shah viewed an introductory virtual reality short film, the telegram exhibition, and a puppet show titled The Beginning of the Revolution.