Beard ban in US Army: SGPC writes to EAM, seeks Centre’s intervention

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday wrote a letter to India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take up the issue of ban on beards in the US Army with the US defence secretary to ensure that Sikhs can practice their faith without any discrimination.

In his letter, Dhami said that the decision has hurt the religious sentiments and beliefs of the Sikh community, and he demanded that the restriction be withdrawn immediately.

In a statement released from the SGPC office, Dhami said such a ban undermines Sikh traditions and fundamental rights. “Sikhs have earned global respect through their ability and contribution, not only achieving success around the world but also playing a significant role in America’s development, including in its armed forces. Therefore, a decision preventing them from keeping beards during military service is illogical and unjustified,” he said.

Dhami also urged the US government not to implement any such discriminatory decision and appealed to the external affairs minister to take up this matter immediately and seek a resolution.

Unfortunate decision, says Sandhwan

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday said that the US government’s decision to ban the beards of Sikh soldiers in the US army is highly condemnable and unfortunate.

“This action of the US government is an insult to the Sikh soldiers who fought in Saragarhi and World War,” he said, while highlighting that maintaining unshorn hair is an integral part of Sikh religious identity. He said that the central government should immediately raise this issue with the US government so that this decision can be reversed.