Beauty clinic told to refund 75K to New Chandigarh man

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 1 has directed a beauty and healthcare clinic in Sector 9 to refund ₹75,000 to a resident of New Chandigarh, which he had paid for hair transplant, meline treatment for skin and laser treatment for beard reshaping.

The commission further directed the clinic to pay ₹25,000 for mental harassment and ₹10,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant, Nishant Kalyan, 31.

As per the judgment, the complainant’s treatment had started on September 4, 2020, at Shree Balaji Beauty and Healthcare. His hair transplant was carried out on September 9 that year, but Kalyan alleged that it didn’t have the desired effect and the skin treatment led to blisters on his face.

The complainant said he had recently gotten married at the time of treatment and was to visit some relatives to carry out some customary ceremonies, but was unable to do so . He alleged that his professional and personal life were also affected due to the blisters.

Kalyan then took to Facebook to post pictures of the blisters, blaming the clinic. The clinic had sent a legal notice to the complainant regarding this, which he had replied to.

Later, he moved commission for relief, and the clinic chose to proceed ex-parte and didn’t appear to contest the claim. Priya Koundal, owner/partner/authorised person of Jeamour, Advance Skin, Body and Hair Transplant Clinic was also named in the complaint.

After going through evidence on record, the commission observed that the negligent/careless attitude of the opposition party (OP) resulted in serious physical injury and mental harassment to the complainant. “Instead of getting desired beauty and health care services, he had to run from pillar to post. This is inaction on part of the OP, which forced the complainant to get involved in the present unnecessary litigation,” the commission observed.