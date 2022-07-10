Because being single doesn’t have to be lonely

This group of people bound by the common status of being single are anything but lonely. ROFL (or ROFLers) is a social network of singles, over the age of 35, aimed at providing a platform for introductions in real and professional life.

The Chandigarh chapter of ROFL, spearheaded by educationist Roopam Singh, was launched over a cocktail party at Chandigarh Golf Association, Sector 6 on Saturday evening. The non-profit venture is solely based on members’ contributions and 85 people have already joined the Chandigarh group.

“Over the next three months, we’ll host three big cocktail or dinner parties. Once the group members are comfortable and familiar with each other, we’ll be doing travel, picnic, and fine dining kind of activities,” says Roopam.

Membership to the group, Roopam explains, is based on references from existing members.

Founder of the national group, Mukul Goel, who is an IIT-Bombay graduate and is based in Gurugram, says after spending 14 years in the US, when he moved to Ahmedabad in 2005, he had “a tough time as there was no avenue other than going to work, returning home, having dinner and going to sleep”.

“I moved to Delhi in 2007, and the lifestyle was still pretty much the same. So, around eight years back, a small group of like-minded friends came together and started this group. Gradually, the number of people and our reach in metro cities across the country increased. Now, we have over 1,000 members in different cities hosting an array of events – from sporting events to picnics, clubbing, dining out, movies, and outdoor trips,” he adds.

On the launch of the local chapter, Mukul says, “I never thought Chandigarh would be open to the idea of a group like this but it seems change is here.”

“Even here, social acceptance to those choosing to live life on their own terms and not wanting to bow down to societal pressure and norms has become a phenomenon,” Mukul adds.

