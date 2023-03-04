Bee attack leaves 10 injured at sarpanches’ stir in Panchkula

At least 10 people, including policemen, were injured near the Chandigarh-Panchkula border on Friday after they were stung by honey bees during the ongoing protest by sarpanches against Haryana government’s e-tendering policy. The injured being rushed to safety by police and the protesting sarpanches. (Sant Arora/HT)

Out of the injured, three had to be taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

As per the press statement issued by the UT administration, many policemen and some of the protesters got injured.

“A team of doctors and an ambulance was sent to the spot and the injured present at the protest site were given medication,” the press statement said.

However, some protesters alleged that it was mischief by the administration to harass the sarpanches.

Up in arms against the Haryana government’s e-tendering policy, sarpanches from across the state continued their protest near the border for the third day on Friday.

Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to ₹2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above ₹2 lakh.

Meanwhile, DIG Om Parkash Narwal held a meeting with the protesters wherein the latter were asked to vacate at least one side of the road — particularly that coming from Chandigarh towards Panchkula.

While the protesters agreed to opening the road, the police had not lifted the barricades till night.

Ranbir Singh Samain, president, Haryana Sarpanches’ Association, said, “We had a meeting with the DIG regarding vacating the road and we agreed. We don’t have any issue if they want to open one passage, but we will continue to protest on the other side.”