Behbal Kalan firing case: Accused SP files application in court for dropping of proceedings

Superintendent of police (SP) Bikramjit Singh, who is an accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case, has filed an application in the Faridkot court for dropping the proceedings in the case “due to non-compliance” of orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court while disposing of the petitions filed by other accused. The matter was adjourned to April 30 for further arguments on framing of charges and initiating arguments on the fresh applications filed by the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the application, Singh said that the high court while disposing of the writ petitions observed that the special investigation team (SIT) headed by IG Naunihal Singh to conduct the investigation in accordance with the law and, thereafter, shall submit the report before the trial court, whereupon the accused would be at liberty to address the arguments at the time of framing of charge. He accused SIT of non-compliance with the HC order.

The matter was adjourned to April 30 for further arguments on framing of charges and initiating arguments on the fresh applications filed by the accused.

Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, who is an accused in 2015 post-sacrilege firing cases, had earlier asked the court that the arguments on framing of charge be kept in “abeyance” until the SIT present reports of further investigation in Behbal Kalan firing case.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.