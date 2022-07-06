Behbal Kalan firing case: Kunwar Vijay calls HC verdict victory of truth

AAP MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Tuesday hailed the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision to dispose of the petitions seeking quashing of FIR in case of Behbal Kalan firing that killed two Sikh protesters in 2015. He termed it the “victory of truth”.

“In Behbal Kalan firing case, several writ petitions filed by the high-profile accused persons have been dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court today. By this, the investigation conducted by the SIT headed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, in the Behbal Kalan case, has been stated to be validated...,” he said in a social media post.

Consequently, process of trial will be initiated in Faridkot court on the basis of challan submitted by the team of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, he added.

The post further reads, “Our sincere gratitude to our Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who appeared for the state of Punjab. We are grateful to Advocate APS Shergil, who pleaded for respondent no.3 Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.”

“Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister in the May last, in this matter only. Victory of Truth, Victory of Law, Victory of Justice, Victory of People of Punjab and Victory of Humanity,” he added.

The 1998-batch IPS officer opted for premature retirement from service, soon after the Punjab and Haryana high court, on April 9 last year, quashed the probe report filed by the SIT led by him into the Kotkapura firing case. Later, the Punjab government reconstituted an SIT to complete investigations into the Behbal Kalan case.