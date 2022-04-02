Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin to block Bathinda-Amritsar highway on April 6
Faridkot : Peeved at the tardy pace of investigation and court proceedings in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident in which two Sikh protesters were killed, family members of one of the victims on Friday announced to block the National Highway 54 (Bathinda-Amritsar highway) for an indefinite period from April 6.
Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.
Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, whose protest sit-in for justice entered the 107th day on Friday, said they had given the March 31 deadline to the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure justice in 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases, but they have not received any response from the authorities.
“We blocked NH 54 on March 20 but the sit-in was lifted after local administration assured us to convey our demands to the higher authorities. But no one contacted us after that. The AAP government is not serious about the sacrilege and police firing incidents. Before coming to power, AAP leaders were vocal on the issue and used it as a poll plank. Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Sandhwan regularly raised this issue and continuously participated in the protests organised by us in the past. But after becoming a part of the government, he is mum on the issue,” he said.
“Investigation officer of these cases is their MLA now, but he has also not given any statement. Before becoming chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had alleged that the Congress was saving culprits but now he is also doing the same,” he added.
Sukhraj gave a call to all Panthic organisations to participate in the sit-in protest on April 6.
3 held for preparing fake loan documents for army personnel
The district police have arrested three persons, including an official of a private bank, for allegedly preparing fake documents for army personnel to secure loan. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said on Friday that the stamps of up to the rank of a lieutenant colonel, fake identity cards and certificates of army authorities were recovered from the accused, Surinder Pal Singh, Jaivir Singh and kingpin Gurpreet Singh.
Rhino census in Dudhwa to start soon
Amid ongoing estimation of tiger, elephant and ungulate (hoofed animal) population, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has now geared up to start the count of one-horned rhinos in the protected area. According to the last count, held over a couple of years back, Dudhwa has 42 one-horned rhinos. Among these, 38 rhinos are populated in rhino rehabilitation area Phase 1 at Kakarha Tal in Sonaripur range and four in RRA 2 in Belrayan range.
BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
The (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so. The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
