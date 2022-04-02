BFUHS cancels mop-up round for state quota PG seats
After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for All-India Quota (AIQ) seats given during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has also cancelled the ongoing mop-up round for state quota PG seats vacant in state medical colleges. The medical varsity will hold a fresh round after MCC will finish mop-up round for AIQ PG seats.
The BFUHS registrar, Nirmal Ouseppachan said a fresh mop-up round will be conducted after the completion of the mop-up round by the MCC. Now there are 146 extra AIQ seats, so there is a possibility that they may get seats in the AIQ and vacate state quota seats, so we have to wait. A detailed instruction will be uploaded on the university website soon,” he said.
Of the total 511 state quota seats of PG and PG diploma courses in the state’s three government and four private medical colleges, 126 were declared vacant by the BFUHS after two rounds of online counselling. As many as 118 (25%) of a total of 475 MD/MS seats in these colleges were declared vacant. The medical university started an online mop-up round of counselling on March 24. The result of the mop-up round of counselling was scheduled to be declared on April 4.
The candidates are selected based on their NEET-PG scores for admission to PG medical courses. Of the total seats available, 50 per cent of the seats are available in the AIQ for which students across the states can apply, whereas the other 50 per cent seats are allotted to students in their own states. There are two rounds of counselling for the seats and many opt to leave the seats allotted through the state quota in the first round if they get better seats in the all-India quota in the second round. A third mop-up round is conducted for the remaining seats.
The Supreme Court has cancelled admissions to 146 seats during the mop-up round of counselling for PG courses conducted by the MCC after doctors raised concern that these seats in the AIQ seats were not available to those who took admissions in the previous rounds of counselling and were later added to the pool during the mop-up. This resulted in people with lower merit getting admissions to better seats. As per the court’s directions, now the students who took a seat either in the AIQ or the state quota in the second round of counselling will also be eligible for the fresh mop-up round.
-
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
-
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
-
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
-
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
-
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics