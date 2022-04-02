BFUHS cancels mop-up round for state quota PG seats

After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for All-India Quota (AIQ) seats given during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has also cancelled the ongoing mop-up round for state quota PG seats vacant in state medical colleges. The medical varsity will hold a fresh round after MCC will finish mop-up round for AIQ PG seats.

The BFUHS registrar, Nirmal Ouseppachan said a fresh mop-up round will be conducted after the completion of the mop-up round by the MCC. Now there are 146 extra AIQ seats, so there is a possibility that they may get seats in the AIQ and vacate state quota seats, so we have to wait. A detailed instruction will be uploaded on the university website soon,” he said.

Of the total 511 state quota seats of PG and PG diploma courses in the state’s three government and four private medical colleges, 126 were declared vacant by the BFUHS after two rounds of online counselling. As many as 118 (25%) of a total of 475 MD/MS seats in these colleges were declared vacant. The medical university started an online mop-up round of counselling on March 24. The result of the mop-up round of counselling was scheduled to be declared on April 4.

The candidates are selected based on their NEET-PG scores for admission to PG medical courses. Of the total seats available, 50 per cent of the seats are available in the AIQ for which students across the states can apply, whereas the other 50 per cent seats are allotted to students in their own states. There are two rounds of counselling for the seats and many opt to leave the seats allotted through the state quota in the first round if they get better seats in the all-India quota in the second round. A third mop-up round is conducted for the remaining seats.

The Supreme Court has cancelled admissions to 146 seats during the mop-up round of counselling for PG courses conducted by the MCC after doctors raised concern that these seats in the AIQ seats were not available to those who took admissions in the previous rounds of counselling and were later added to the pool during the mop-up. This resulted in people with lower merit getting admissions to better seats. As per the court’s directions, now the students who took a seat either in the AIQ or the state quota in the second round of counselling will also be eligible for the fresh mop-up round.

