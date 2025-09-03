Bhalla terms Shah’s Jammu visit as ‘damp squib’

Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister, Raman Bhalla, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the union government describing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s high-profile visit to Jammu as a “damp squib” that “failed” to provide any relief or reassurance to thousands of flood-hit families reeling under devastation across the province. Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister, Raman Bhalla, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the union government describing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s high-profile visit to Jammu as a “damp squib”. (HT File)

Bhalla claimed that the Home Minister’s visit had been given massive publicity by the BJP, raising hopes among affected communities. However, he added, the visit ended in deep disappointment as no relief package or concrete measures were announced to address the losses suffered by the people.

“The flood-affected families felt completely betrayed after the visit. They were expecting some strong assurances and tangible relief, but the outcome was just silence,” he remarked.

Bhalla on Tuesday, visited several areas including Greater Kailash, Gangyal, Ward 56, Sector 1, 4, 3, and Babliana, to take stock of the situation of flood-affected people. On this occasion, local residents of Gangyal were also present with him.

He demanded that the recent floods in Jammu, which have claimed several lives and caused large-scale destruction of property, infrastructure, agricultural land, and livelihoods, must be declared a national disaster.

“Unless Jammu’s devastating floods are declared a national disaster, proper rehabilitation and reconstruction will remain impossible. The Union Government must adopt Jammu and Kashmir for relief and rehabilitation in the same spirit as it has extended support to other states in times of calamity,” Bhalla said.

Raising questions over the preparedness and response of the administration, Bhalla sought a white paper on the measures taken for flood protection in Jammu and Kashmir over the last ten years.

He accused successive governments of indulging in “mere photo opportunities” instead of initiating concrete preventive works.