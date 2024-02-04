Bhana Sidhu’s arrest: Protesters block NH in Sangrur, end stir after admn assures probe

Circumventing security arrangements of the Punjab Police, hundreds of farmers and supporters of YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu, blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh for hours in Sangrur on Saturday. The YouTuber is considered to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, who was also present at the protest site. Hundreds of farmers and supporters of YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu, blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh for hours in Sangrur on Saturday (HT photo)

After hectic parleys with the police throughout the day, the protesters called off the stir late in the night. As per reports, the stir was called off after additional director general of police (ADGP) Jaskaran Singh assured protesters of a speedy resolution of Bhana Sidhu’s issue. Senior police officers, including ADGP, law and order, GS Dhillon and Patiala Range DIG HS Bhullar, were also present at the protest site.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said: “We have given a written assurance that an inquiry will be conducted by a senior police officer into the arrest of Bhana Sidhu. The officer will submit the inquiry report within six days. Based on the report, further action will be taken.”

After being arrested by Ludhiana police in an alleged extortion case on January 21, the YouTuber was arrested by Patiala police in a snatching case. He was then arrested by Mohali police in another extortion case on January 29. The YouTuber is currently in judicial custody.

Farm leader Jaswinder Singh Longowal of BKU, Ekta (Azad), said, “Anyone who is raising any voice against the Punjab government and chief minister is being booked under false cases to stifle the dissent voices. This is very dangerous for any democracy.” Police also detained several farm leaders, including Ruldu Singh Mansa of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kaka Singh Kokda of BKU, Siddhupur, from moving towards Sangrur. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also stopped at Morinda town in Rupnagar district.