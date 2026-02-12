Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri rail line: Non-availability of land adversely affecting project, says rail minister

Non-availability of land is adversely affecting the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63km) New Rail Line project, informed Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw . (File)

Vaishnaw was replying to the question of MP Rajeev Bharadwaj. He had enquired regarding the expansion of railway lines in Himachal Pradesh.

“Land beyond Bilaspur to Beri is yet to be handed over by Himachal government. Non-availability of land is adversely affecting the project,” Vaishnaw said.

The Bhanupalli-Bilaspur project has been stuck for over 20 years and BJP has been targeting the Congress government in state for delaying the project. Meanwhile, the Himachal government has been urging the Centre to declare Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri-Leh Railway Line as the Defense Line Project.

In the response tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the railway ministry said in Himachal, 124 ha of land is required for the project’s execution but only 82 ha have been provided by state government. However, work is underway on available land.

The reply said that the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63km) New Rail Line project has been sanctioned on cost sharing basis having 25% share of Himachal government and 75 % share of Centre. Further, full cost of land beyond ₹70 crore is to be borne by state government. Detailed estimate of the project was sanctioned at a cost of ₹6,753 crore including land cost of ₹1,617 crore.

The total expenditure incurred on the project is ₹7,729 crore. As per cost sharing arrangements ₹2,781 crore was to be given by Himachal government. The railway minister said that the progress of the project is affected due to non-fulfilment of commitments by the state government, adding that however, the state have deposited only ₹847 crore as their share of cost and ₹1,934 crore is remaining.

Survey for Baddi-Ghanauli new line (25 Km) completed

To improve rail connectivity in Himachal, survey for Baddi-Ghanauli new line (25 Km) has been completed and Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, informed Vaishnaw.

After preparation of DPR, sanctioning of project requires consultation with various stake-holders, including state governments, and necessary approvals viz. appraisal of NITI Aayog, ministry of finance etc. As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed.