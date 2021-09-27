Bharat Bandh: Police deployment to increase to tackle traffic snarls across Ludhiana

With farmer unions calling for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest of the three farm laws, traffic snarls can be expected across the city on Monday.

All major chowks and national highways in and around the city will remain blocked from 6am to 4pm to commemorate the anniversary of the passage of the farm bills.

In Ludhiana (urban), protests are expected to erupt at the Laddowal Toll Plaza, near Dhandai Bridge, Jalandhar Bypass, Kohara Chowk, Ferozepur Road near MBD Mall, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Hambran, Dehlon Main Chowk among other points, while in Ludhiana (rural) commuters will do well to avoid Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk in Raikot, Barnala Chowk in Raikot, Ludhiana- Moga GT Road near Jagraon, Kishanpur Chowk in the Sidhwan bet, the toll plaza near Hissowal village, Jodhan Market, and the toll plaza near Gureh village in Dakha.

The farmer unions have also appealed market associations, and petrol pump owners to extend support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call and keep the units closed.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) president Harmeet Kadian said,”We do not want to harass the public but we are forced to raise agitations as the government is not repealing the farm laws, which will destroy the farming sector. We appeal all the sectors except the medical and health sector, to keep their units shut in support of the farmers.”

Transporters back farmers

Different transporters’ unions have also extended support to the farmers and as such trucks will remain off the road during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protest.

Ludhiana Goods Transport Association press secretary Jagdish Jassowal said trucks across the state will remain off the road, our offices will remain closed and goods will neither be loaded or unloaded.

No change in railway schedule

Despite farmers planning to block rail tracks in different parts of the state, railway authorities said no trains had been cancelled or diverted.

Public relations inspector, Firozpur Division, Vikrant Kumar, said, “ Trains will ply on different routes as per routine. Appropriate action will be taken according to the situation on Monday,” said Kumar

1,500 police personnel to be deployed

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian said traffic plans had been chalked out keeping in mind the protest sites .” Around 1,500 police personnel, and senior officials will also remain on the field and regular patrolling will be conducted in the market areas to maintain law and order.”

Markets to remain shut

A few main markets of the city including the Model Town market and the Sarabha Nagar market are also expected to remain shut during the protest. Model Town market president Amarjit Singh said,”We have appealed to shopkeepers to keep the markets shut during the protest to avoid any law and order situation.”