Bharat Jodo Yatra: No change in Rahul’s itinerary, says Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday from Hiranagar Morh in Kathua district to Duggar Haveli in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said on Saturday.

“So far, there is no change in the itinerary and the yatra will go on as per the schedule, which has already been shared with the media,” he added.

“The twin blasts in Jammu city are certainly a cause of grave concern for all of us. These explosions reflected the hollowness of the government’s claims of heightened security,” Sharma said.

AICC in-charge of J&K affairs Rajni Patil and JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani will address the media on Sunday afternoon. Rahul will stay for a night at Chak Nanak in Samba and on January 23 restart his journey from Vijaypur in Samba to Satwari Chowk in Jammu city, where he will address a public rally. The next day, he will address a press conference in Jammu, Sharma said.

Shiv Sena will contest elections in J&K: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena member of parliament Sanjay Raut on Saturday said there was no difference between the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the one existed three decades ago when the terrorism was at its peak.

Addressing mediapersons in Jammu, Raut said there was no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “The issues of public are being ignored deliberately in the absence of a democratically elected government in J&K,” he said, adding that his party will enter the election field in J&K to fulfil the aspirations of people.

Raut said his party would field candidates in the entire UT under the leadership of its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Manish Sahni.