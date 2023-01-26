Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended due to inclement weather

The Congress suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ramban district for the rest of the day on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the areas, the afternoon leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ramban and Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow (Thursday) is a rest day and the yatra will resume on January 27 at 8am,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on his Twitter handle.

Following the suspension, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for New Delhi to take part in Republic Day celebrations, said Ramesh. He had earlier in the day walked from Maitra to Ramban city.

Rahul will resume the foot march from Banihal -- the gateway to Kashmir -- and enter Kashmir via Qazigund in Anantnag district on January 27.

Talking to reporters at Ramban, Ramesh said, “Today is 131st day of the yatra, which has got overwhelming response in J&K.”