‘Bharat Taxi’ scheme to boost cabbies’ income: Amit Shah

A new cooperative-based cab service, ‘Bharat Taxi’ under the aegis of the Union ministry of cooperation is set to be launched within the next two months, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday, saying that the entire fare will go to the driver. Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah during the inauguration of a cooperative conference on the 'Prosperity through Cooperation - Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture', in Panchkula, Haryana. (PTI)

Shah arrived in Panchkula a little after 3 pm to participate in a number of functions. The itinerary included a cooperative conference on prosperity through cooperation and the visit concluded with the ‘Sahibzaado Ko Naman’ programme late in the evening ahead of the Veer Bal Diwas on December 26.

Shah’s first stop was Inderdhanush Auditorium in Panchkula where he addressed representatives from the cooperative sector and shared his vision for strengthening cooperative movements in the country.

Addressing the programme—Prosperity through cooperation, a cooperative conference on the role of cooperatives in sustainable agriculture— Shah said Bharat Taxi service will be launched within the next one or two months.

He said this initiative is aimed at ensuring that fares go directly to drivers rather than fleet owners.

“In this model, every penny of the profit will go to the driver. I am confident that once it starts, it will quickly become India’s number one taxi service company in cooperative sector,” Shah said while announcing the initiative

“Many companies operate taxi services in the country, but the profits from these do not go to the taxi drivers and instead they go to the owners.”

The Union home minister said the proposed model would also include motorcycle taxis, marking what he described as a new phase in the country’s transport and employment landscape.

Unlike existing app-based taxi services, where earnings are largely shared with or retained by companies, the cooperative model will ensure that drivers receive the entire profit.

He said the initiative is expected to open up new avenues of employment, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Provision for insurance coverage for drivers will also be built into the system, while improved availability and affordability are expected to enhance customer convenience.

Shah expressed confidence that Bharat Cooperative Taxi will rapidly expand its footprint and emerge as a leading taxi service in the country. The project is being seen as part of the Centre’s broader push to strengthen the cooperative movement.

Shah said that he could clearly foresee that with the path-breaking initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperative movement in India will reach new heights and bring prosperity to the rural sector.

Shah also attended police constables passing out parade and took the salute. He told the constables that they were joining the police force at a time when the colonial-era laws had been replaced by the new criminal laws.

“Your leadership is ready for it, and you will have to strengthen the hands of your leadership. We stand like a rock with the states,” he said, referring to the Union government.

Shah’s visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a state-level function in Kurukshetra on November 25 to commemorate the 350 martyrdom anniversary of “Hind Ki Chadar”, Guru Tegh Bahadur,” the ninth Sikh Guru.

Praises Haryana govt, CM Saini

Shah repeatedly praised Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, crediting his government with decisive governance and farmer-friendly policies, including paying the highest sugarcane price in the country.

Shah said Saini’s decisions had “upset the calculations of other states”, particularly by offering the highest sugarcane price and ensuring procurement of 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP). He said payments to farmers are made within 48 hours of procurement after completing paperwork.

“When I look at Saini, I often wonder where he gets such energy from,” Shah said amid thunderous applause from the audience.

Stating that Haryana plays a major role in agriculture, milk production and sports, he said Haryana has consistently contributed to the country’s food security and sporting achievements. He said the state, along with Punjab, ensured foodgrain availability for the nation even as once India had to import wheat.

Highlighting the role of cooperatives, Shah said agriculture and animal husbandry provide livelihoods to nearly 70% of the country’s population. He said linking farmers and rural women to cooperatives significantly increases their income. Citing the example of Amul, Shah said 36 lakh women in Gujarat receive payments worth ₹90,000 crore annually through the cooperative model.

Shah said the Modi government created the ministry of cooperation with the objective of promoting “prosperity through cooperation”. He added that the agriculture budget has increased from ₹22,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.27 lakh crore under the BJP-led government.

Inaugurates Vajpayee’s bronze statue

Shah unveiled a bronze statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the eve of his 101st birth anniversary here.

Shah inaugurated the 41-feet-tall statue at the Atal Park in the presence of CM Saini and several Haryana ministers, among others.

He also visited an exhibition based on the life and thoughts of Vajpayee.

Shah, who was in Panchkula to take part in multiple events on Wednesday, also virtually inaugurated 250 ‘Atal Libraries’. A documentary on Vajpayee’s life was screened on the occasion.