Bharat won’t bend to terror: Amit Shah after visiting Pahalgam attack site

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the remote Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam to take stock of the security situation after 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed in a terror attack and assured the families and the nation that the perpetrators would not be spared. Union home minister Amit Shah visiting the site of Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday. (X)

Shah landed in Baisaran in a chopper as the meadow is inaccessible owing to lack of a motorable road and is 5km from Pahalgam town.

The home minister reviewed the situation as he sought to know from the security agencies how the terror attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon.

Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah, Shah met the victims admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Anantnag in south Kashmir. The leaders directed the health authorities to provide the best possible care to the injured.

Shah, who arrived in the summer capital on Tuesday night, earlier paid last respects to the slain tourists at the police control room in Srinagar.

Union home minister Amit Shah paying tributes to the 26 Pahalgam terror attack victims in Srinagar on Wednesday. (X)

In a post on X, he shared photos from the wreath-laying ceremony for the 26 victims and wrote: “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.”

Union home minister Amit Shah meeting families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims in Srinagar on Wednesday. (X)

He met the bereaved families, including children, who were inconsolable. As they expressed their anguish while grappling with the unbearable loss of their loved ones, the home minister assured them that the culprits won’t be spared.

“Every Indian feels the pain of losing their loved ones in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This sorrow cannot be expressed in words. I assure all these families and the entire nation that these terrorists who killed innocent people will not be spared at all,” he wrote on X.