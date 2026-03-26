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    Bidders cry foul over cancelled auctions of residential plots in Ludhiana

    DC said, “I will direct the LIT officials to submit the report in this regard as bidder is eligible to get the plot if he raised the bid above the reserve price”

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 6:24 AM IST
    By Sukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
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    The function of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has come under scrutiny following allegation by multiple bidders regarding cancellation of successful auction with a “vague justification”, despite higher-than-reserve offers.

    LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said assured of proper inquiry into the cancellations. (HT Photo)
    LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said assured of proper inquiry into the cancellations. (HT Photo)

    In a complaint submitted to the deputy commissioner, a city resident Ashish Chhabra has detailed a series of instances where he, along with others, were declared highest (H1) bidders in auctions conducted by LIT through the Tender Wizard platform, but their bids were later cancelled citing vague reasons.

    According to the complaint, in an auction held in February 2026 for a 40-square yard residential plot in E-Block of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar the reserve price was fixed at 24 lakh. Chhabra was declared H1 bidder with an offer of 28.70 lakh, significantly above the base price. However, within nine days, the bid was cancelled with the reason that the final amount was “very less as compared to earlier auctions”.

    Similarly, another bidder, Mohan Lal, who quoted 28 lakh for a plot, also faced cancellation on identical grounds. The complainant pointed out that in a separate auction held in January 2026, he had emerged as the highest bidder at 25.30 lakh, but the bid was cancelled after 10 days citing the same reason.

    In 2025 also, Chhabra said he and his mother placed the bids and he quoted 24.30 lakh and was declared H1 bidder. However, his bid was cancelled and it was said that bidders belonged to the same family.

    He claims that no such clause was mentioned in the terms and conditions of the auction. Another participant, Tajinder Singh, who placed bids of 25.70 lakh and 25.60 lakh for two plots, also saw his bids cancelled.

    The complainant further highlighted that plots in the same area were previously sold at comparable or even lower rates. A 40-square yard plot was sold for 26.60 lakh in August 2025 and 29 lakh in October 2025, raising doubts over the “low price” justification used by officials, the complainant said.

    Bidders alleged that such repeated cancellations undermine transparency and raise concerns about fairness in the auction process. They questioned how bids exceeding the reserve price can be rejected arbitrarily and demanded clarity on the minimum acceptable threshold. Seeking intervention, the complainant has urged authorities to investigate the matter and ensure accountability of officials. He has also requested that plots be allotted to H1 bidders at the quoted price, stating that repeated cancellations are causing financial and procedural harassment to genuine participants.

    DC said, “I will direct the LIT officials to submit the report in this regard as bidder is eligible to get the plot if he raised the bid above the reserve price.”

    Responding, Tarsem Singh Bhinder, chairman of LIT, said, “I will call upon the bidders and proper inquiry will be done if auction has been cancelled.”

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Bidders Cry Foul Over Cancelled Auctions Of Residential Plots In Ludhiana
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