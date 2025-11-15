Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Bihar rejected every lie of Grand Alliance: Former Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:42 am IST

The Himachal unit of the BJP held celebrations across all districts on Friday to mark the win of NDA in Bihar polls

After sweeping victory in Bihar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, the party’s state unit held celebrations across all district on Friday.

Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP workers celebrates NDA victory in Bihar elections in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The people of Bihar have rejected Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda and every lie of the Grand Alliance. The Himachal CM went there as a brand ambassador of Congress’s guarantees. Congress is unable to reach above four. The entire country has rejected their model of guarantees.”

Modi-Nitish’s charisma remains intact: Bindal

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal said, “The NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar is a victory for the policies of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment to social welfare. Nitish Kumar-Modi duo has established a reign of development in Bihar. Where Bihar was once known as a symbol of backwardness, the state is now making significant contributions to the country’s economy.”

“This is a significant lesson for the Congress leaders of Himachal who went to campaign in the Bihar elections with false promises and grandiose rhetoric. The people of Bihar have completely demolished Himachal’a model of false guarantees,” said Bindal.

Our work speaks for itself: Anurag

Speaking on NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, Former Union minister and member of Parliament from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency Anurag Thakur, said, “We had already said—our work will speak.” The vote will be in favour of the Modi-Nitish Kumar duo. The overwhelming turnout of women has sent a clear message in favour of a government of development.”

He said, “Congress and Rahul Gandhi create excuses even before the elections by questioning EVMs and the Election Commission. Congress party, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, is heading towards a century of defeat.”

