Biker who hit Chandigarh traffic constable arrested

Police have arrested the biker who had injured a Chandigarh Police constable after hitting him with his vehicle in Sector 46 on September 24.

The accused, Yuvraj, a resident of Burail, was nabbed from Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Chirag, who was riding pillion, has already been arrested.

According to police, constable Harish Kumar, posted with the cycle squad of Chandigarh Police traffic wing, had signalled Yuvraj to stop as he was riding on a cycle track along the Sector 32/46 dividing road. But instead the biker sped up and hit Harish, before fleeing on foot with his pillion rider.

An injured Harish was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, and the accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, both Yuvraj and Chirag had been arrested previously in separate attempt to murder cases, and were facing several other criminal cases as well.

They were produced before a court on Thursday. Yuvraj was sent to one-day police custody, while Chirag was sent to judicial custody.

Had also stalked and assaulted a woman

With Yuvraj’s arrest, police also solved a stalking and assault case from September 24.

A 20-year-old woman had complained to the police that Yuvraj had been stalking her and assaulted her after she snapped all ties with him.

She said though she was friends with Yuvraj since 2018, she had stopped talking to him due to his alleged criminal past.

When she stopped answering his phone calls, he started calling her mother’s mobile number. On September 24, he assaulted her and tried to molest her near Dev Samaj College in Sector 45.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on September 26.