Bilaspur bus accident: Miraculous escape for siblings sitting in the last row

What was supposed to be a trip back home for Aaushi (10) and Shorya (8), turned into a nightmare when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide on Tuesday evening, killing 16 people. NDRF personnel look for survivors after debris from a massive landslide hit a passenger bus Tuesday night, near Bilaspur on Wednesday. (AP)

The siblings had a miraculous escape as they were sitting in the last row of the bus that was crushed under the falling debris. The duo, however, lost their mother Kamlesh, 26, aunt Anjana Devi, 29, and cousins — Naksh (7) and Aarav (4).

While Shorya was first to be rescued, his sister Aaushi hid under the seat of the bus.

“We heard a loud sound and rushed out. We saw a bus buried under debris as the entire mountain came down. We saw a child (Shorya) near the window so we broke it and pulled him (Shorya) out and rushed him to hospital,” said Suraj, a villager who was among the first responders. “Aaushi was pulled out later as she was under the seat of the bus,” he added.

“The bus was full of passengers and they were sitting in the back seat. As debris began falling from the hill, they ducked under the seat which saved their lives,” said Rajiv. Both were sent home after treatment on Wednesday morning. Shorya later lit the pyre of his mother.

Kamlesh’s husband, Rajkumar, works in a private company. Shorya and Aaushi are still recovering from the shock and families have kept them away from the media. “No one should go through the pain we are going through. My family had gone to attend a function and now we bring home the bodies of four members,” said Rajkumar. Anjana, a resident of Fagog village in the Jhanduta assembly constituency, had taken her children Naksh and Aarav, sister-in-law Kamlesh and Shourya and Aaushi to attend a function in her maternal home in Gangloh village on Tuesday morning. They had boarded the bus in the evening to come back home when the tragedy struck.

Anjana’s husband, Vipin Kumar, is a soldier in the Indian Army and posted in Delhi.

The family said Naksh was a Class 3 student, while his brother Aarav was in upper KG. Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal and DC Rahul Kumar met Shourya and Aaushi to enquire about their well-being.

Out of the 16 people who lost their lives, three persons were from same family from Barsar in Hamirpur district. The deceased were Sanjeev Kumar, 35, his wife Vimla Devi, 33, and their 8-year-old son Rohit. Sanjeev’s mother-in-law Kanta Devi, 55, was also killed.

The last rites of the couple were performed by Sanjeev’s 60-year-old father Balbir Chand. The elderly parents and Sanjeev’s sisters were inconsolable. His parents are already ailing and both suffer from heart disease. Sanjeev was the only earning member of the family.

They were returning back from Sanjeev’s sister-in-laws house.

(With inputs from Dar Ovais)