Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Bilaspur govt college principal suspended over sexual harassment allegations

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 28, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Female students had accused Monga of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour and the sexual harassment committee had started an investigation on April 21

The Himachal government on Tuesday suspended the director-cum-principal of the Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Himanshu Monga (HT File)
Himanshu Monga (HT File)

Himachal technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani said the government took action after receiving a report from the sexual harassment committee formed by the education department.

“The report has indicted the principal. Such incidents should not happen, and the government will take strict action in such cases,” he added.

Himanshu Monga, 51, was arrested on May 23 for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student. He is currently out on bail.

Female students had accused Monga of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour and the sexual harassment committee had started an investigation on April 21. The committee, comprising three women members, talked to about three dozen students.

The matter came to light after a complaint by a former student on April 8. After the complaint, the technical education department formed the sexual harassment committee to investigate the matter. The matter escalated after a purported video of the principal harassing a female student at hospital was shared on social media on May 22. After this, the students protested on campus and Monga was subsequently arrested.

The Sadar police station is also investigating the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bilaspur govt college principal suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
