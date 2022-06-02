‘Bir’ theft anniversary: Panthic groups gather at Bargari gurdwara
Panthic groups led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Wednesday gathered at Bargari gurdwara in Faridkot district to mark the seventh anniversary of a sacrilege incident and said all governments have failed to give justice to Sikhs.
It has been seven years since a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, the special investigation team (SIT) has filed supplementary chargesheets against all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in the court. However, the court is yet to frame charges against the accused.
The “bir” was stolen on June 1, 2015, and a case was registered at the Bajakhana police station in the district the next day on the complaint of granthi Gora Singh.
Apart from SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh also participated.
Speakers rued that complete justice has not been delivered even after seven years. They blamed Akali and Congress governments in the past for sabotaging the justice and claimed that AAP lacked the seriousness and competence to deliver it.
Releasing a poster of the event to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Mann and radical outfit Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh asked people to participate in Azadi March at Amritsar on June 5.
Mann alleged that in the name of maintaining law and order during Ghalughara week, police were creating terror by targeting Sikh youth on police nakas. On the daylight murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the organisations said they smell a deep conspiracy behind it. They claimed that the Centre has always been looking for opportunities to destabilise Punjab and the AAP government is incompetent to govern.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics