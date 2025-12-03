Bishnoi aide killed in Sector 26: Parry was ‘betrayed’: Goldy Brar pins murder on Lawrence Bishnoi

The investigation into the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, who was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 on Monday night, has intensified following the surfacing of a purported audio clip on social media. The clip, allegedly recorded by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, claims that Parry was murdered on the direct instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, dramatically escalating the public narrative of a widening gang fallout. The Hyundai Creta used to carry out the attack was found in Mansa Devi Complex late Monday night . (HT Photo)

In the audio, translated from Punjabi, Brar introduces himself and alleges that Bishnoi “betrayed” Parry by luring him into a trap just days after his wedding. Brar claims Bishnoi personally called Parry on November 13 to congratulate him on his marriage, and then asked him to meet at a location with a “friend who would carry a safer phone,” a setup Brar alleges led Parry straight to his killers.

Brar states, “He called his own friend out and had him killed. This is a new low in friendship,” maintaining that Parry had always supported Bishnoi and never acted against him. Brar further claimed that Parry’s family had long stood by Bishnoi, saying, “Parry’s mother even sent meals for him and his boys on court dates.”

Brar goes on to deny any involvement in the killing. He references the recent murder of Jora Sidhu, alias Sippa, in Dubai last month, claiming Sippa, widely believed to be a close aide of Bishnoi, was eliminated because he was allegedly a police informer who misused extortion money. Brar added, “At that time, Parry was busy with his wedding ceremonies. His biggest mistake was considering Lawrence his friend.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the purported audio clip.

Attackers’ Hyundai Creta found abandoned in P’kula

Parry, 35, who had 12 criminal cases registered against him, was killed after assailants fired 11 rounds at close range while he was inside his car near Timber Market in Sector 26. The attackers reportedly used a white Hyundai Creta bearing a suspected fake Punjab registration number plate (PB10 DN 5333), which they abandoned near Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula. The vehicle has been seized by Chandigarh police, and preliminary checks revealed the registration is issued in the name of Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana. The attackers later fled on motorcycle after abandoning their car. Police suspect the murder was a well-planned operation involving multiple shooters, vehicles, and real-time handlers coordinating movement.

Forensic analysis of audio clip underway: Police

The audio clip directly contradicts a social media post that circulated minutes after the Sector 26 killing, where gangsters Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer claimed responsibility, calling the murder revenge for Sippa. That post accused Parry of “betraying the group” by aligning with Brar and allegedly collecting extortion money on behalf of rival gangsters. Brar dismisses that claim as “fabricated to justify the assassination.”

Senior police sources said the authenticity and origin of the audio clip are under forensic examination, though initial findings suggest the motivations mentioned in the recording “appear consistent with emerging inputs” and cannot be dismissed. Police believe that the murder of Parry is being widely interpreted as part of the fallout, reportedly linked to rivalry between former partners Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

A senior officer stated, “We are aware of the audio message allegedly linked to Goldy Brar that is circulating on social media. Its contents are being analysed through cyber forensic tools. It would be premature to confirm its authenticity at this stage. All angles including gang rivalry and internal disputes are under investigation.”

Cops detain 3-4 people present at Sec-26 club

Investigators are also probing whether Parry received a phone call from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi a couple of days before the shooting, as claimed in the purported audio clip. According to police sources, one line of investigation suggests that the man seated inside Parry’s vehicle at the time of the attack may have been positioned there to facilitate a conversation between Parry and someone allegedly linked to Bishnoi as speculated in gang circles. Officials believe that Parry may have been asked to speak using another person’s phone, under the pretext of discussing sensitive matters securely. It was in that very moment, police suspect, that the gunmen sitting next to him opened fire, killing him instantly.

Chandigarh Police have detained three to four persons for questioning, including individuals who were present at the Sector 26 club shortly before the shooting. Sources said Parry was called to the club by certain people, which has strengthened investigators’ suspicion that the attack was pre-planned and coordinated.

Victim’s kin seek answers

Parry’s elder brother, who serves with the Punjab Police, expressed the family’s shock. “He left home with his wife for grocery shopping. He dropped her at a salon and went to meet his friends at the club. It is not clear why he was killed. He and Lawrence grew up together,” he told HT, describing the murder as completely unexpected and deeply unsettling.