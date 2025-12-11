Bishnoi aide murder in Sec 26: Kharar man arrested for supplying car to shooters

Days after the brazen murder of Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, in Sector 26; Chandigarh Police made the first arrest in the case, detaining a 40-year-old man from Kharar for allegedly providing the vehicle used in the crime. According to police, Rahul is a drug addict with a petty crime background and is believed to have acted as a facilitator for the assailants. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Rahul, was arrested by the inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar of the district crime cell late Tuesday night. According to police, Rahul is a drug addict with a petty crime background and is believed to have acted as a facilitator for the assailants.

Creta stolen from Rajasthan in 2024

During interrogation, Rahul allegedly admitted that he handed over a stolen white Hyundai Creta to the shooters in Ludhiana on November 29, two days before the killing. Police said the same vehicle was used by the assailants who trailed Parry’s car near the Timber Market and opened fire.

Police said the Creta was stolen from Kota, Rajasthan, in 2024. The car had been circulating through multiple hands in the illegal vehicle market before it reached Rahul, who supplied it to the accused.

The Creta—bearing fake or cloned number plates—was recovered from Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, a day after the murder. Investigators had noted that the plates were forged and the chassis number had been tampered with, confirming it was a stolen vehicle.

Officers said Rahul’s role appears to be limited to vehicle logistics, but his links with the shooters and the larger network are being probed. Police believe the killers may have procured the Creta through a chain of intermediaries to avoid detection.

A senior official said Rahul’s arrest is “a crucial link” in tracing the main assailants, one of whom is suspected to be Piyush Piplani, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and an absconder in the Sonu Nolta murder case.

On December 1, Parry was shot dead in a targeted attack in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. He had just left a night club and was sitting in his Kia Seltos when the assailant sitting beside him suddenly opened fire at point-blank range. Seconds later, a white Hyundai Creta pulled up behind his SUV, and its occupants fired more rounds before fleeing towards Panchkula. Parry, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed shortly after the attack.