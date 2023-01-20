Bishnoi, Chautala withdraw petitions to pave way for launch of Global City project in Gurugram

Decks have been finally cleared for the launch of the Haryana government’s ambitious Global City project in Gurugram as the three writ petitions challenging the acquisition of land have been disposed of as “not pressed and withdrawn” by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The high court had in 2016 ordered stay on the acquisition of the land parcels in Gurugram on which the about 1,000 acres Global City project is proposed to come up. The lifting of the HC stay order following the dismissal of these petition is crucial in making the project land encumbrance free and available for launch.

The three writ petitions were filed by former Congress (now BJP) leader Kuldeep Bishnoi; Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala, the father of Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who holds the industries and commerce portfolio; and gram panchayat of Gharauli Khurd.

The petitioners had challenged the acquisition of the land in question, which was initially proposed to be utilised for a joint venture special economic zone by the HSIIDC and Reliance Ventures Ltd. The acquisition was challenged alleging that 1,383 acres of Gurugram land, which was acquired by the state government for public purpose, was transferred to a joint venture company M/s Reliance Haryana SEZ Ltd (RHSL) and, therefore, the acquisition is illegal.

Since certain petitions were filed by land owners seeking relief under Section 24(2) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, the three petitions were tagged with them. As the issues with regards to the interpretation of Section 24(2) of the RFCTLARR Act were pending before the Supreme Court, the HC in 2016 adjourned these cases sine die till the SC decision and directed the parties to maintain status quo regarding possession.

Ajay Chautala, Kuldeep Bishnoi did not press for continuation

While the petition filed by Ajay Chautala was permitted to be withdrawn by the high court on November 15, 2022, the petition by Bishnoi was disposed of as “not pressed” by the high court on November 21, 2022, after the counsel for the petitioner made a statement at the bar that he has instructions not to pursue it. The petition by gram panchayat of Gharauli Khurd and others was disposed of on January 19, 2023.

HSIIDC caught napping regarding litigation

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) which is implementing the project, had filed applications before the HC seeking vacation of stay on land parcels in Gurugram on which the 1,000 acres Global City project is proposed to come up. But before they did that, the Corporation was caught on the wrong foot in October 2022. Soon after a delegation led by chief minister ML Khattar visited the United Arab Emirates in October last year to market the project, the HSIIDC woke up to the reality that acquisition of 1,000 acres earmarked for the project was under challenge in three separate writ petition bef0re the high court. Subsequently, two HSIIDC officials – a general manager and a manager looking after legal matters- were placed under suspension by the managing director for not doing due diligence in apprising the state government about the litigation on the land.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation in November then decided that sites for the Global City project will be floated and put up for e-auction after the vacation of status quo orders by the high court.

The Corporation later filed applications in the HC seeking vacation of stay stating that that land transferred to RHSL has been reverted to the Corporation. The SEZ project was shelved in 2014 and a conveyance deed of the land was executed in favour of the HSIIDC on August 29, 2014 by RHSL for reversion of land to the HSIIDC.

Launch plan for the project

The Global City, a mixed land use township in Gurugram, will be developed on about 1,000 acres to redefine the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design. The HSIIDC initially plans to launch about 199 acres in four land parcels 0f different sizes and put them up for e-auction by February-end, officials said. Land of Khandsa, Narsinghpur, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Garauli Khurd and Garhi Harsaru in Gurugram will be used for the development of the project.

