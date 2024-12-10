Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bishnoi gang member caught with 2 pistols

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 10, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The accused, identified as Rajat Saharan, 24, a native of Kaithal, Haryana, was found in possession of two pistols, including a .32 bore and a .315 bore country-made weapon; he was nabbed near Chatt light point in Zirakpur

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Sunday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang tasked with delivering weapons from Haryana to Punjab.

Rajat Saharan, who was arrested following a tip-off, was involved in various criminal activities, including smuggling and supply of illegal arms and ammunition, said police. (HT)
Rajat Saharan, who was arrested following a tip-off, was involved in various criminal activities, including smuggling and supply of illegal arms and ammunition, said police. (HT)

The accused, identified as Rajat Saharan, 24, a native of Kaithal, Haryana, was found in possession of two pistols, including a .32 bore and a .315 bore country-made weapon. He was nabbed near Chatt light point in Zirakpur.

Saharan, who was arrested following a tip-off, was involved in various criminal activities, including smuggling and supply of illegal arms and ammunition, said police.

During investigation, it came to fore that he was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members and supplied arms to other gang members in Punjab. The weapons recovered from him were procured from Kaithal and were to be delivered in Punjab, said investigators.

The accused was booked under the Arms Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to two-day police custody.

Even on November 30, SSOC had arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang out to eliminate a target. Two pistols, including a .32 bore and a .30 bore, besides eight cartridges, were recovered from the accused, Gurdip Singh, 30, a resident of Rupnagar.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On