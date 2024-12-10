Bishnoi gang member caught with 2 pistols

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Sunday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang tasked with delivering weapons from Haryana to Punjab. Rajat Saharan, who was arrested following a tip-off, was involved in various criminal activities, including smuggling and supply of illegal arms and ammunition, said police. (HT)

The accused, identified as Rajat Saharan, 24, a native of Kaithal, Haryana, was found in possession of two pistols, including a .32 bore and a .315 bore country-made weapon. He was nabbed near Chatt light point in Zirakpur.

During investigation, it came to fore that he was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members and supplied arms to other gang members in Punjab. The weapons recovered from him were procured from Kaithal and were to be delivered in Punjab, said investigators.

The accused was booked under the Arms Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to two-day police custody.

Even on November 30, SSOC had arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang out to eliminate a target. Two pistols, including a .32 bore and a .30 bore, besides eight cartridges, were recovered from the accused, Gurdip Singh, 30, a resident of Rupnagar.